Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. Ciena has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

