Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $129.17.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

