Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $292.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.77.

In other news, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

