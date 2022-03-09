Citigroup Cuts Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target to $25.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $193,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,485 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,267,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after buying an additional 84,279 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

