Citigroup Lowers Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target to $23.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €25.69 ($27.92).

STVN opened at €15.41 ($16.75) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a one year high of €29.18 ($31.72).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

