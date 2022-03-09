Civilization 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $57,439.00 (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Civilization coin can now be bought for about $0.0835 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $25.04 million and approximately $57,439.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

