Clarkson PLC (CKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CKN opened at GBX 3,335 ($43.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88. Clarkson has a 1-year low of GBX 2,420 ($31.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,225 ($55.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,487.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,689.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,132 ($54.14) to GBX 3,665 ($48.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($58.57) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,090.71 ($53.60).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

