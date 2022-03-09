Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $999.00

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 999 ($13.09) and last traded at GBX 999.50 ($13.10), with a volume of 30605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,073 ($14.06).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.00) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.39) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.93) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.93) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($21.49) to GBX 1,540 ($20.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,650 ($21.62).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,287.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,402.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.04.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

