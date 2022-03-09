Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $5,253,591.36.

On Friday, February 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $5,162,541.75.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $5,783,827.85.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $5,739,300.60.

On Monday, December 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $7,564,394.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $7,632,494.50.

Shares of NET opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of -111.02 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

