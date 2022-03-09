Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $154.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Cloudflare stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,235,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average of $137.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of -110.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $221.64.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $2,790,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 601,752 shares of company stock valued at $71,903,774. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

