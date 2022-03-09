Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $154.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.28.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Cloudflare stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,235,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average of $137.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of -110.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $221.64.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
