CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98.

CME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

NASDAQ CME opened at $222.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.14. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,364 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

