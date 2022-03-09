Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCEP. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($66.30) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.06. 3,760,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

