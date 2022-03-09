Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CCEP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($66.30) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

CCEP stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.59. 17,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

