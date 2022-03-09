Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.63

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.63 and last traded at $45.47, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

CCEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($66.30) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

