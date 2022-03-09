Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84,925 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Codexis were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Codexis by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Codexis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,362,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 19.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of CDXS opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

