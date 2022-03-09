Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.41

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$83.41 and traded as low as C$77.80. Cogeco shares last traded at C$77.80, with a volume of 36,611 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cogeco to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$745.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.9899997 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.