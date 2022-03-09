Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 1,460,000 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,460,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,797,545 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $12,996,250.35.

On Monday, December 27th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 155,344 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,090,930.24.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 439,134 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,064,440.54.

On Monday, December 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 2,761,748 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,478,156.48.

On Thursday, December 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.16 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 151,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 54.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 205,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Purple Innovation by 65.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 381,087 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 27.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 86,251 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

