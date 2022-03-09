Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

CIGI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $119.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.96. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

