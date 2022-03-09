Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $136.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIGI. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

