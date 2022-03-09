Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ CSCW traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 88,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,453. Color Star Technology has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCW. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Color Star Technology by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27,664 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Color Star Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Color Star Technology by 962.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 191,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills.

