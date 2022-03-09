Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Columbia Sportswear has raised its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

COLM stock opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $83.61 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average of $97.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,375,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

