Comerica Bank Acquires 2,734 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,228 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after acquiring an additional 302,817 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Celsius stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

