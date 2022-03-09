Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,340 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 297.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 2,070,608 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 737.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 895,460 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after buying an additional 878,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of MRO opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

