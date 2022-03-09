Comerica Bank Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after buying an additional 46,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,278,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $1,172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 851,553 shares of company stock worth $62,637,001. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

