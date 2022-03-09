Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of ABM Industries worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after buying an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ABM Industries by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ABM Industries by 152.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

