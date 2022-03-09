Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.96. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

Boston Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.