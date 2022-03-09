Comerica Bank Sells 15,537 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,537 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Edison International by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after buying an additional 6,290,796 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 965,531 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at $52,518,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,655,000 after purchasing an additional 847,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Edison International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

