Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Sonoco Products worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,603 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,139,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after acquiring an additional 72,602 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,945,000 after acquiring an additional 79,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

