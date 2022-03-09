Comparing Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) & LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and LiveOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants $491.88 million 0.93 -$89.74 million $0.53 23.60 LiveOne $65.23 million 1.18 -$41.82 million ($0.66) -1.43

LiveOne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Del Taco Restaurants. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Del Taco Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants 3.83% 9.43% 2.73% LiveOne -44.01% -1,399.02% -57.59%

Volatility & Risk

Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Del Taco Restaurants and LiveOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants 0 2 1 0 2.33 LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $13.84, indicating a potential upside of 10.60%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than LiveOne.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants beats LiveOne on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Del Taco Restaurants (Get Rating)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

About LiveOne (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users, provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis, and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

