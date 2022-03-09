CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Update

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Shares of CIX stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. CompX International has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $25.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.
About CompX International (Get Rating)
CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CompX International (CIX)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.