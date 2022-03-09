CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Update

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of CIX stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. CompX International has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $25.98.

Get CompX International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating ) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of CompX International worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CompX International (Get Rating)

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.