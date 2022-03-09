Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 181,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter valued at $757,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies (Get Rating)

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

