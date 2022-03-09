Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.
About Comstock Holding Companies (Get Rating)
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI)
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.