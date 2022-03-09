Conflux Network (CFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,431.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.67 or 0.06542474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.10 or 0.00256079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.87 or 0.00723768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00067101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.52 or 0.00493618 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.52 or 0.00343992 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

