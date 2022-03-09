Contrasting Aeva Technologies (AEVA) & Its Rivals

Aeva Technologies (NYSE: AEVA – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aeva Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million -$101.88 million -7.08 Aeva Technologies Competitors $5.26 billion $78.06 million 20.96

Aeva Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60% Aeva Technologies Competitors -124.94% 2.02% -1.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aeva Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aeva Technologies Competitors 660 2525 2969 82 2.40

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 264.73%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 49.55%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aeva Technologies rivals beat Aeva Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

