ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.16 Per Share

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 184.30 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 199.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.47). The stock has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 37.08.

CTEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.56) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.83 ($3.33).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

