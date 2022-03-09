Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $430.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s previous close.

COO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $380.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $368.78 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 211,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,456,000 after purchasing an additional 58,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

