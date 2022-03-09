Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.30 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.30 ($0.19). Approximately 51,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 131,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.25 million and a PE ratio of 28.60.

Get Coral Products alerts:

In other Coral Products news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,757.86).

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.