Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issues Earnings Results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%.

Shares of CRBP opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,669,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 77,680 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 819,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 140,790 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 39,391 shares in the last quarter. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

