CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 364.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

NYSE CORR traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 151,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 29.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 39.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.