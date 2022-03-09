Costa Group Holdings Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:CGC)

Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other Costa Group news, insider Sean Hallahan 26,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

