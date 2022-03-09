Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $208.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COUP. cut their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.76.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP opened at $108.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.79. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $296.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after buying an additional 732,630 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,391,000 after acquiring an additional 565,995 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,499,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,980,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $156,922,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.