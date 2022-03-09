Covalent Reaches Market Cap of $94.22 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $94.22 million and $2.70 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00042572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.74 or 0.06498547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,297.09 or 0.99889402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00041611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044937 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.