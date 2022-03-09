CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Issues Earnings Results

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 6.16%.
Shares of CPI Card Group stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.34. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $38.92.
Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
CPI Card Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.
