CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Issues Earnings Results

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Shares of CPI Card Group stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.34. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 1,219.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

