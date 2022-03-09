CRA International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CRA International in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.04 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Shares of CRAI opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 326,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in CRA International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 293,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

