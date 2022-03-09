Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Crédit Agricole in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion.
CRARY stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
