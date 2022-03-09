Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Crédit Agricole in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($16.30) price objective (down previously from €15.50 ($16.85)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €15.00 ($16.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($15.87) to €14.70 ($15.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

CRARY stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

