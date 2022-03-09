Credit Suisse Group Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Price Target to $56.00

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

