Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,700 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 401,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,099,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.