Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives $32.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,598 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 3.18. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -119.05%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

