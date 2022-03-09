Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to C$5.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of CWEGF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 214,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,087. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

