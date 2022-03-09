Critical Survey: Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isabella Bank and Popular’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $73.93 million 2.52 $19.50 million $2.45 10.08 Popular $2.76 billion 2.31 $934.89 million $11.45 6.97

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Isabella Bank pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 26.37% 8.85% 0.95% Popular 33.76% 15.84% 1.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Isabella Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Popular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Isabella Bank and Popular, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Popular 0 0 3 0 3.00

Popular has a consensus target price of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.11%. Given Popular’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Summary

Popular beats Isabella Bank on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isabella Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines. The firm also provides full services investment management, trust, and estate services. The company was founded in September 1988 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, MI.

Popular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

