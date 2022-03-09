Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

CRON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$6.98 to C$4.08 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.53.

Shares of TSE CRON opened at C$4.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -2.95. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$3.87 and a 1 year high of C$13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 18.99.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

